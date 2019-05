Burberry Group plc has announced that Ian Carter and Stephanie George will retire as non-executive directors of the company at the conclusion of the annual general meeting on July 17, 2019.

Commenting on the development, Gerry Murphy, Burberry’s Chairman, said in a statement: "We will miss Ian and Stephanie's wise counsel and thank them both for their outstanding service to Burberry during a period of enormous growth and value creation.”

Picture:Burberry website