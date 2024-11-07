Burberry appoints chief product merchandising and planning officer

Burberry has appointed Paul Price as chief product merchandising and planning officer.

The company said in a release that Price, who was Burberry’s chief merchandising officer from 2007 to 2017, returns to the British luxury company in an expanded role after serving as CEO of Topshop and Topman in London and then James Perse in Los Angeles as well as running his own consulting firm.

Commenting on the new appointment, Joshua Schulman, CEO, Burberry said: “Paul is an exceptional merchant and retail leader who has led high performing teams across channels and geographies. As a key member of the Burberry leadership team during the company’s peak era of value creation, Paul was responsible for product strategies that led to consistent double-digit growth.”

The company added that Price will start his new role on December 9, 2024 and relocate to London in January 2025. He will lead the merchandising and planning teams as well as licensing, architecture and the showroom teams. He will join Burberry’s executive committee and report to Joshua Schulman.

“Burberry is such an iconic brand with an incredible legacy in British fashion and luxury. Its rich history and unique cultural resonance set it apart and I am thrilled to be part of this next exciting chapter in Burberry’s evolution and growth,” added Paul Price.