Burberry appoints Jonathan Kiman as CMO and Laura Dubin-Wander as president, Americas

Burberry has appointed Jonathan Kiman as chief marketing officer and Laura Dubin-Wander as president, Americas.

Commenting on the new appointments, Joshua Schulman, chief executive officer, Burberry said: “Jonathan has a wealth of experience in rejuvenating brands and building digital-savvy marketing organisations. Laura is a results-driven and dynamic leader with demonstrated success in building and developing winning teams.”

The company said in a statement that Kiman, who will start in London on September 9, 2024, will lead Burberry’s global marketing team. He will join the executive committee and report to Joshua Schulman.

Kiman joins from Gucci in Milan where he held a number of senior roles over a tenure of 12 years, including most recently chief marketing officer. He previously served as chief brand officer of Versace.

The company added that based in New York City, Dubin-Wander will be responsible for leading Burberry’s operations in the Americas. Joining the company on September 4, 2024 from OTB North America where she was CEO, Dubin-Wander has worked in a number of senior roles, including as the president for Coach North America; vice president, Christian Dior Couture; and president, Givenchy.