Burberry appoints Luke Smith as senior product merchandise manager

Burberry has reportedly named Luke Smith as its senior product merchandise manager.

He will join the British luxury label in September and will focus on the company’s menswear offering, Drapers reports.

Smith joins from VF Corp-owned Italian label Napapijri, where he has been senior global product merchandise manager since joining in May 2020.

He also spent two years at Adidas, most recently as senior global product manager for Adidas Originals apparel, three years at Topshop/Topman as a buyer, and four years at Asos, most recently as a global brand scout for the Asos marketplace.