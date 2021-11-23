Burberry appoints new non-exec director

Burberry has appointed Danuta Gray as a new non-executive director and member of its Remuneration and Nomination Committees, effective December 1. Gray is the chair of LSE-listed Direct Line Insurance Group. Earlier in her career, she was CEO of Telefonica O2 in Ireland, chair of St Modwen Property plc and a member of the Board at the UK Ministry of Defence.

“Danuta is a highly experienced non-executive director and chair, having served on the boards of a variety of listed companies,” said Burberry chair Gerry Murphy in a release.

“She also has a strong understanding of consumers and the use of technology gained through her executive career. We are delighted that she has accepted our invitation to join the Burberry Board.”