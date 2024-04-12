Burberry non-executive director Debra Lee to retire in July

Burberry Group has announced that Debra L Lee, independent non-executive director, has decided to retire with effect from the conclusion of the company's annual general meeting in July 2024 in order to concentrate on her personal media interests in the US where she is based.

Commenting on the development, Gerry Murphy, Burberry’s chair, said in a statement: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Debi for her partnership and wise counsel since joining the board in October 2019."

Lee joined the Burberry board on October 1, 2019 and serves on the audit and nomination committees.

"I am proud to have been able to serve as a member of the Burberry board over the past five years and I wish the company continued success," added Lee.

Lee, CEO and founder of Leading Women Defined, is currently a non-executive director at Warner Bros. Discovery, Marriott International and The Procter & Gamble Company.

From 2006 to 2018, Lee served as chairman and CEO at Black Entertainment Television, a division of Viacom and also served as a non-executive director at AT&T and Twitter.