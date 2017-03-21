Burberry ropes in Sabrina Bonesi as Design Director

Before the company’s new CEO, Marco Gobbetti takes command in July this year, current CEO Christopher Baily, who will then become president and the chief creative officer, has roped in Sabrina Bonesi, an accessories specialist from Christian Dior as the Design Director of leather goods and shoes, says a WWD report.

Bonesi, reporting directly to Baily, will oversee the bags, shoes and accessories lines under for both the men’s and women’s collections.

Bonesi was earlier associated with luxury labels such as Prada, Bottega Veneta, Marni, Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod’s. Her appointment strengthens the women’s team that already has Net-a-Porter’s co-founder, Claudia Plant, who was hired a month ago into a newly created role. Plant will serve as Senior Vice President, brand experience.

