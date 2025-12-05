Burberry strengthens executive team with key appointments

Burberry has announced the appointments of Matteo Calonaci as chief operating and supply chain officer and Johnattan Leon as chief customer officer, effective immediately.

Both executives will join the executive committee and report directly to CEO Joshua Schulman. Calonaci, previously senior vice president of strategy and transformation, will now oversee supply chain and planning, strategy and transformation, and data and analytics, succeeding Klaus Bierbrauer, who will be departing after a transition period following the winter show.

Leon, who was the senior vice president of commercial and chief of staff, will lead the company's customer, client engagement, customer service, and retail excellence teams, in addition to overseeing digital, outlet, and commercial operations.

CEO Joshua Schulman praised the appointments, stating, "Both Matteo and Johnattan have been instrumental in strengthening our focus on executional excellence and elevating our customer experience. Their deep understanding of our business, our people, and our customers gives me full confidence that their leadership will help drive Burberry Forward.”