Burlington Stores names Shira Goodman to the board of directors

Burlington Stores, the American off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and homeware, named Shira Goodman to its board of directors.

Goodman, the former chief executive officer of Staples, Inc., will join the board and its audit committee from January 1, 2025.

Prior to Staples, Goodman worked at Bain & Company in project design, client relationships and case team management. She currently serves on the board of directors of CarMax, Inc. and CBRE Group, Inc., and previously served on the board of directors of Henry Schein, Inc., Staples, Inc. and The Stride Rite Corporation.

Commenting on the appointment, John Mahoney, chairman of the board at Burlington Stores, said in a statement: “We are very pleased to welcome Shira to our Board as a highly accomplished business leader with considerable public company board experience. I believe that she will enhance the depth and strength of our Board as it continues to oversee the Company’s continued strategic growth.”

Michael O’Sullivan, chief executive officer of Burlington Stores, added: “We are very excited to have Shira as a Board member. She has almost three decades of experience in the retail industry, and her perspectives and expertise will benefit us as we continue to execute on the Burlington 2.0 strategy and aim to drive sales and earnings growth in the years ahead.”