Caleres appoints Jennifer Olsen as chief marketing officer

Jennifer “Jenny” Olsen has been named chief marketing officer (CMO) for Caleres. The company said, Olsen, who will begin on June 28, will oversee all brand marketing for Caleres including consumer analytics, media and creative.

“Jenny will serve as a key member of the Caleres leadership team. Her expertise will be instrumental in leading the marketing efforts across our entire Caleres portfolio to drive revenue and build our brands,” said Diane Sullivan, chairman and CEO of Caleres.

The company added that Olsen was most recently the CMO of UNTUCKit, where she led the marketing and creative teams and played a significant role in the brand’s growth over the last several years.

Prior to that, she served as vice president of media marketing for Yahoo. She built her fashion and retail expertise as CMO of StitchFix and Crate & Barrel, and spent time at Gap, Inc., as vice president of their ecommerce start-up Piperlime.

“I first encountered Caleres nearly 15 years ago when we were getting Piperlime up and running. The strength I can bring to the table is that strong, disruptive direct-to-consumer background. I can use that muscle to help power the brands for greater success,” added Olsen.