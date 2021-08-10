Camille Miceli reportedly appointed new designer at Emilio Pucci

Camille Miceli is reportedly the new creative director of Emilio Pucci.

The experienced artistic director has previously worked for Dior as a consultant for leather goods, after working a number of years for iconic fashion houses Chanel and Azzedine Alaïa. The role will replace her current position as creative director of accessories at Louis Vuitton.

Miceli could take the role of creative director towards the end of this year, putting her on the list of influential individuals who have made their own mark at the fashion house, WWD reports, citing market sources.

Pucci has seen a number of influential designers come through its door, including Matthew Williamson, Christian Lacroix and Massimo Giorgetti, each bringing their own style and aesthetic to the brand.