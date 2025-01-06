Campaign for Wool names new chairman

Campaign for Wool, the non-for-profit international organisation that raises awareness of wool, of which HM King Charles III is a patron, has appointed Peter Ackroyd as its new chairman, replacing Sir Nicholas Coleridge, who has stepped down after 14 years to focus on his new role as the 43rd Provost of Eton College and Chair of Historic Royal Palaces.

Ackroyd, formerly chief operating officer of Campaign for Wool, has been with the organisation since 2009 following a successful textile career spanning some 50 years, which has seen him act as president of the International Wool Textile Organisation and global strategic advisor for Australian Wool Innovation/Woolmark Company.

Coleridge said in a statement: “I took on the role of chairman initially thinking it would be for about three or four years, and here I am fourteen years later! It has been an immensely enjoyable and rewarding assignment, but now it is time to hand over the reins.

“Who better than Peter to take over the role, having worked so closely with me for so many years? His knowledge of the international wool sector is unparalleled, and I know I am leaving the organisation in very safe hands.”

Commenting on his new role, Ackroyd added: “Never has there been a greater need for the wool-producing nations to come together and shout as loudly as they can about just how damaging synthetic fibres can be for the planet.

“At a point in time where experts and advocates widely agree that humans are generating waste worldwide at unmanageable and unsustainable levels, we are also seeing the proliferation of synthetic materials, coupled with disinformation and an escalation in greenwashing by fast-fashion retailers. This is alarming.”