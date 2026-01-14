Camper and creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel part ways

Achilles Ion Gabriel, creative director since 2019, and Spanish footwear label Camper are parting ways. The designer will leave his role as creative director of Camper and Camperlab after more than six years with the company.

The spring/summer 2027 collections will be the last under his creative direction and will be presented at the beginning of December 2026. The company announced the news in a statement.

Following this transition, the in-house creative team will assume creative direction for Camper and Camperlab, continuing the brands' future development.

“Achilles has played a key role in strengthening Camper's contemporary identity and in the evolution of Camperlab from a footwear brand to a fashion brand. His vision and leadership have contributed significantly to the growth of both brands. We are grateful for his contribution and proud of what we have achieved together, and we wish him the best for his future projects,” commented Miguel Fluxà, CEO of Camper.

Gabriel led the brand's transformation from a footwear-focused label to a fully-fledged fashion brand, expanding his leadership role to Camper the following year.