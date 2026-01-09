Canada Goose bolsters leadership for international market growth

Canada Goose store Credits: Canada Goose

Canadian luxury performance brand Canada Goose has unveiled a series of strategic appointments and departures within its executive management team. The leadership restructuring is designed to support the company’s long-term strategy and enhance operational excellence across key international markets.

Transition in Asia Pacific leadership

Daniel Binder has been appointed president, Asia Pacific, effective April 10, 2026. Binder will maintain his current responsibilities as chief transformation officer while assuming this new regional mandate.

He succeeds Jonathan Sinclair, who is stepping down from the presidency after a tenure focused on establishing operational discipline. Sinclair, who previously served as the chief financial officer (CFO) for the group, will remain involved with the business as a board member for regional subsidiaries to ensure strategic continuity.

Expansion of global retail operations

Niclas Ekerot joins the company as senior vice president, global stores, effective immediately. Ekerot succeeds Binder in this capacity, bringing more than 25 years of luxury retail experience to the brand.

His professional background includes senior leadership positions at Italian luxury label Bottega Veneta, US brand Michael Kors, Italian fashion house Gucci and British luxury label Burberry. Ekerot will focus on elevating the customer experience and strengthening the global retail presence of the brand.

Interim management for North America

Ana Mihaljevic, president of North America, has decided to leave the company in February after more than 10 years in leadership roles. A search for a permanent successor is currently underway.

Carrie Baker, president, brand and commercial, will oversee the North American market on an interim basis until a replacement is appointed. Chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Dani Reiss expressed gratitude for the contributions made by Sinclair and Mihaljevic in building the foundation for the next chapter of the company.