Canada Goose taps new merchandising manager from Stella McCartney

Canadian clothing retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has introduced a new executive. On Tuesday, the Toronto-based down jacket specialist announced the appointment of Judit Bankus as senior vice president of merchandising.

In her new role, she will work closely with creative director Haider Ackermann to "develop and implement global merchandising and pricing strategies and manage expansion in both existing and new product categories," the company said. Her focus will be on "sustainability and innovation." Bankus will report directly to Carrie Baker, president, brand & commercial, of Canada Goose.

According to her new employer, Bankus has more than 20 years of experience in the global luxury fashion industry. Most recently, she was chief merchandising officer responsible for all product categories of the Stella McCartney brand. Before that, she held the position of global merchandising director at the British fashion group Burberry and played a "significant role" in the founding of the Karl Lagerfeld label.