Canadian outdoor company Sail appoints new CEO

Canadian outdoor industry player Sail Outdoors has announced the appointment of Isabelle Lemay as president and chief executive officer, effective September 9, 2024.

The company said in a release Lemay, a trained CPA, has worked within several retail and distribution companies over the past twenty years, both in Quebec and internationally. She has most recently held the positions of COO and CEO within companies in Legault Group (Mondou).

Sail offers the largest network of outdoor, camping, hunting, and fishing stores in Eastern Canada. The Quebec-based company, established for over 40 years, has stores in Quebec and Ontario.