Capri Holdings appoints Emmanuel Gintzburger as Versace CEO

Fashion conglomerate Capri Holdings has announced the appointment of Emmanuel Gintzburger as the chief executive officer of Versace, effective September 12, 2022.

Gintzburger will report to chairman and CEO of the group, John D. Idol.

The luxury veteran is to join the company from Alexander McQueen, where he served as CEO from May 2016. Prior to McQueen, Gintzburger has also worked as worldwide retail and wholesale director for Saint Laurent from 2011, after he joined the house in 2009 as the Europe retail director.

Gintzburger has also held leadership positions at Lanvin, Sephora and Louis Vuitton Hong Kong.

“Versace already has strong momentum…”

In a release, Idol said of the new appointment: “I am excited to welcome Emmanuel as our new chief executive officer of Versace. He has a proven track record of building global fashion luxury houses. We believe that Emmanuel’s vision for Versace will help us achieve our ambitions for the future.”

He continued: “Versace already has strong momentum and Emmanuel’s leadership will help us further accelerate our plans and strengthen our strategic initiatives.”

Chief creative officer Donatella Versace also expressed her delight in welcoming Gintzburger to the team, stating that as soon as she met him she “knew he was the perfect partner”.