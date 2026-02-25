Capri Holdings appoints Tyler Reddien as CFO and COO

Tyler Reddien has been appointed as both chief financial officer and chief operating officer at American fashion group Capri Holdings. Reddien will start in the position on March 30, 2026, according to the press release.

Reddien previously served as CFO at The Body Shop. His prior experience includes various financial roles at Natura & Co Holding, Hertz, Rent-a-Car and United Airlines.

John D. Idol, CEO of Capri Holdings, praised Reddien for his “strategic mindset and international experience”. Idol stated that this prepares Reddien to position Capri for future growth and “long-term value creation”.

Capri Holdings is the parent company of the brands Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo.