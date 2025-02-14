Capri Holdings promotes Philippa Newman to chief brand and product officer

Capri Holdings, the global fashion luxury group, has announced the immediate promotion of Philippa Newman to chief brand and product officer. This expanded role gives Newman oversight of all product and marketing functions. She will continue to report to John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings and Michael Kors.

Newman brings over 16 years of experience with Michael Kors to the position, most recently serving as chief product officer. As chief brand and product officer, she will be responsible for creating a cohesive brand experience that honours the group's heritage. Her focus will be on ensuring Michael Kors continues to develop compelling fashion and core products that resonate with consumers, while also driving engagement across all consumer touch points.

"Ms. Newman is an exceptional leader with deep brand expertise and a strategic mindset," said John D. Idol. "Consolidating product and marketing under her leadership will create greater synergy, enabling a clear and consistent brand vision and strengthening our global consumer connections."

"Michael Kors has incredible brand equity, and I am honoured to step into this role at such a pivotal time," said Philippa Newman.