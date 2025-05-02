Carhartt appoints Todd Corley to expanded role of chief people and impact officer

Workwear brand Carhartt has promoted Todd Corley to the expanded role of chief people and impact officer.

Corley had previously been serving as the label’s senior VP, inclusion, sustainability and community, a role in which he was tasked with leading Carhartt’s “purpose-driven culture across the global enterprise”, his LinkedIn states.

Now, in his new role, he will oversee all HR activities and support related initiatives across the organisation with the mission of “shaping our people strategies and driving the associate experience”, the brand said in a statement on the career platform.

Carhartt added: “We are thrilled to see Todd continue to make a significant impact as a key member of our senior leadership team, driving meaningful progress for all our stakeholders, including our associates, consumers and community partners.”

Corley first joined Carhartt in 2021, prior to which he had been serving on a number of boards for organisations like Le Moyne College, American Heart Association and No Bully.

His experience in the fashion industry largely revolves around his almost 10 years at Abercrombie & Fitch, where his most recent title had been senior VP and global chief diversity officer.