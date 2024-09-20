CarMax CEO William Nash joins eBay board of directors

eBay Inc. has announced the appointment of William (Bill) D. Nash to its board of directors, effective September 18, 2024.

The company said in a release that Nash is president and chief executive officer of CarMax, the largest retailer of used cars in the US, which includes its CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) subsidiary. He oversees all aspects of the business including strategy, finance, operations, technology, marketing, and human resources.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Paul Pressler, chairman of the eBay board said: "Bill has a deep understanding of retail and e-commerce and brings extensive knowledge of building customer loyalty and trust to significantly grow businesses. His experience and expertise at CarMax will help eBay further its strategy and aid in its focus on sustainable, long-term growth."

Nash was promoted to the president and CEO role in 2016 after serving as executive vice president of human resources and administrative services. He was also elected to serve as a director of the CarMax board in 2016. Nash began his career at CarMax in 1997 and has held various senior roles before stepping into his current position.

"I'm eager to bring my experience of delivering exceptional, iconic experiences for customers while accelerating company growth, and I look forward to partnering with the Board to oversee and advance the efforts already underway," added Nash.