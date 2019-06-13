Carven appoints Daphné Cousineau as General Manager

Icicle Group has hired Daphné Cousineau for the role of General Manager of Carven, according to WWD. The Chinese group saved the French label from bankruptcy last year, planning to relaunch it. Cousineau is the first big hire after the dismissal of former creative director Serge Ruffieux in November.

“I am delighted to join Carven, this wonderful heritage fashion brand, and to lead its relaunch project”, said Cousineau in a statement sent in exclusivity to WWD. Cousineau is joining Carven from Kering, where she worked as an Executive Committee Member and President for the Balenciaga brand in the EMEA region. Prior to joining Balenciaga, Cousineau held senior management roles at Celine, Valentino and Lanvin.