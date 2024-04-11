Casablanca names Txampi Diz as first CMO

French luxury brand Casablanca Paris has announced the appointment of Txampi Diz to the newly created role of chief marketing officer, a position he will take up this month.

Diz joins the company from Balmain, where he was also named the first CMO in 2017, and was then credited with building up the fashion house’s marketing and communication team while overseeing “entertainment-centred marketing efforts”.

Prior to this, he spent 15 years at the Parisian office of media relations firm KCD, where he served as both vice president and partner, working alongside represented brands.

In a release, Casablanca’s CEO, Frederick Lukoff, called Diz the “perfect fit”, adding: “Of course, we were already aware of his history of overseeing some very memorable runways, collaborations and campaigns.

“Then, once we began talking with him, it became very clear that Txampi shared our determination to keep pushing boundaries while we change expectations of what a luxury house looks like today – and that’s what completely sealed the deal.”

Diz completes the brand’s management team alongside recently appointed executives chief digital officer Marc Schmidt and chief commercial officer Ludovic Le Gourrierec.

In his own statement, Diz expressed his excitement at doing so, continuing: “Obviously, Charaf [Tajer, founder and creative director], Frederick and the rest of the Casablanca team have impressed me with the house’s recent collections and the company’s rapid growth.

“And I knew that this was the right role for me when I learned more about their strategy and goals for the years to come. I’m looking forward to working alongside them, as we build Casablanca’s marketing team and move the house towards that compelling future vision.”