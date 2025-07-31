Celio India announces leadership changes: François Gomez as COO, Nidhi Raj as CBO

French menswear brand Celio has announced leadership changes within its India operations, following the departure of CEO Satyen Momaya after an eight-year tenure, reports Econimic Times.

Taking the helm are François Gomez, who returns to India as chief operating officer (COO), and Nidhi Raj, who joins as chief brand officer (CBO). Gomez, a long-time Celio leader, brings extensive institutional knowledge and a global perspective to his new role. Previously the international zonal director for Asia, the Middle East, South America, and French Overseas Territories, he will now be based in India, overseeing overall strategy, business operations, and stakeholder alignment.

Nidhi Raj, a seasoned retail and fashion professional with over 18 years of experience across product, merchandising, and design, will lead the product, design, marketing, and brand verticals as CBO. Her deep understanding of consumer needs and keen eye for trend innovation are expected to infuse fresh energy into Celio's India journey.

Manoj Bathija will continue in his role as head of sales & operations, driving retail excellence and execution across Celio's expanding store network in India.