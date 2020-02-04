Centric Brands appoints Laura Ritchey to the role of COO

Centric brands, owner and licenser of several fashion brands including BCBG Maxaria and Joe’s Jeans, has announced the appointment of Laura Ritchey to the role of Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Jason Rabin.

Ritchey will be responsible for developing the company’s global operating platform, as well as having direct oversight for sourcing, warehousing, logistics and information technology.

“I will be focused on enhancing our end-to-end supply chain and operating infrastructure to improve product quality and speed to market and optimize costs, enabling the business to expand and grow”, explained Ritchey in a statement.

With over 20 years of experience, Ritchey is joining Centric Brands from FullBeauty Brands, where she also served as Chief Operating Officer. Her career also includes senior roles at L Brands and Arthur Andersen.

“Laura has successfully led all aspects of operations, including business transformation, strategy and day to day execution and will be an important addition to our leadership team”, said Rabin in the same statement.

Headquartered in New York, Centric Brands designs, sources, markets and sells fashion products for over 100 brands, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Timberland, Jessica Simpson, and Kate Spade. Its products are primarily sold in North America through mass market retailers and department stores.