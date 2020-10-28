Centric Brands appoints Marc Schneider chairman of board

Centric Brands, the licensee for brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Under Armour, has appointed Marc Schneider as the new chairman of its board of directors.

A retail veteran with over 35 years in the industry, Schneider was most recently CEO of US fashion house Kenneth Cole Productions where he was responsible for the company’s retail, outlet, e-commerce, international, licensing and wholesale businesses.

Prior to that, Schneider was group president of the PVH Corp-owned Heritage Brands at PVH Corp, and has also served in senior executive and officer roles at Timberland, Macy's, and Melville Corporation/Bob's Stores.

“We are pleased to welcome Marc as chairman of our board of directors. His insight and significant experience within the industry will be invaluable as we look to execute our long-term strategies for growth and expansion,” said Centric Brands CEO Jason Rabin.

Schneider commented: “Centric has long been a leader in lifestyle brands and is now entering an exciting new period of expansion where it is well-positioned to take advantage of market opportunities and growth. I look forward to working with the entire Centric team and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Earlier this month, Centric Brands completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under private equity ownership.

The company, whose portfolio of own brands includes Hudson, Robert Graham, Swims and Avirex, said at the time it had substantially reduced its funded indebtedness by around 700 million dollars and is now “well-capitalized with access to substantial cash and liquidity”.

The company is now a private entity backed by partners Blackstone, Ares Management Corporation, and HPS Investment Partners.