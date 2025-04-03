CEO change at Puma: Arthur Hoeld Succeeds Arne Freundt in 2025

German sportswear company Puma SE and CEO Arne Freundt are parting ways. His successor has already been named.

The current CEO and the Supervisory Board have “mutually agreed that Arne Freundt will step down as Chief Executive Officer effective April 11, 2025, and leave the company after 14 years in various leadership positions due to differing views on the implementation of the strategy,” the company announced on Thursday. Freundt took over the helm in early November 2022 after his predecessor Bjørn Gulden moved to competitor Adidas.

Freundt's designated successor at Puma is now making the reverse journey. The company stated that Arthur Hoeld will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer on July 1st. The 55-year-old was responsible for global sales on the Executive Board of Adidas AG until last October.

Freundt's designated successor, Arthur Hoeld, was most recently Chief Sales Officer at Adidas

“A true sports enthusiast, former handball player and track and field athlete, he joined Adidas in 1998 and held various leadership positions within the sporting goods company, including in marketing, brand strategy, and management of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions,” Puma stated. During his time at Adidas, Hoeld, among other things, “successfully transformed the 'Originals' division and achieved sales of more than seven billion euros.”

Between Freundt's departure and Hoeld's arrival, the remaining Executive Board, consisting of Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer), Markus Neubrand (Chief Financial Officer), and Matthias Bäumer (Chief Commercial Officer), will jointly manage the company on an interim basis. The leadership team enjoys “the full confidence of the Supervisory Board,” Puma stated.