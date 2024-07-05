CEO of France's La Redoute to resign at the end of July

La Redoute, owned by the Galeries Lafayette group, announced on Thursday that its CEO, Philippe Berlan, will step down at the end of July. He wants to “pursue a new professional opportunity”. An interim CEO will be appointed until a successor is found.

Philippe Berlan, who has been CEO since March 2022 and was previously deputy CEO, will leave his post at the end of July, the group said in a press release. “A process is currently underway to organise his succession,” La Redoute said. “The executive committee will act as interim CEO from the date of his departure, under the supervision of Philippe Houzé, chairman of La Redoute,” until “a new CEO is appointed.”

The chairman of La Redoute, who is also chairman of the board of directors of Galeries Lafayette, paid tribute to Philippe Berlan, who “has played a strategic role in the transformation of La Redoute, which he joined in 2012”.(AFP)