CEO Raphael Heinold to leave R.Brand Group, according to reports
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CEO Raphael Heinold is leaving the R.Brand Group, part of the Röther Group, according to a report by trade magazine Textilwirtschaft (TW). The departure is “at his own request”, TW stated, citing a company statement.
According to “usually well-informed sources”, Heinold is on the verge of a move to the Rottendorf-based apparel company S.Oliver Group, the article states.
The R.Brand Group bundles the former brands of the Herford-based apparel company Ahlers AG, following its acquisition by the Röther Group in 2023. According to the report, the management of the R.Brand Group will now be jointly handled by three managers from within the group. Heinold's former position will not be filled for the time being.
According to research by TW, there are further changes within the R.Brand Group's portfolio. Following the sale of the menswear brand Baldessarini to the S.Oliver Group in May, a sales process is currently underway for the Pionier Workwear label, the report states. Additionally, the license for the Pierre Cardin brand, which expires in 2028, has not yet been renewed.
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