CFDA to honour Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Model Alliance at CFDA Fashion Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced its first recipients to be awarded at the upcoming CFDA Fashion Awards, taking place November 10.

Euphoria actor Zendaya will be receiving the 2021 Fashion Icon award, in recognition of her numerous red carpet statements created in collaboration with her on-hand stylist, Law Roach. The organisation noted some of her most recent striking looks, including an all-white Rick Owens ensemble from the Dune movie premiere and a bold purple Versace gown sported at the 2021 BET awards.

An avid lover of both emerging and established designers, the young actor joins the already esteemed list of past recipients of the award, including Beyonce Knowles, Naomi Campbell and Rihanna.

Additionally, the CFDA has declared that Anya Taylor-Joy is to receive the Face of the Year award. Known for her acting role in The Queen’s Gambit, the rising star has graced the covers of a number of distinguished publications, such as Elle, Tatler, L’Officiel and Vanity Fair. The award recognises Taylor-Joy’s prominent role in both entertainment and fashion, stating in the announcement that “it’s impossible to forget Anya Taylor-Joy’s groundbreaking performance”.

Image: CFDA, Kanya Iwana

The Model Alliance is also set to be honoured at the awards event, receiving the first Positive Social Influence Award. Centred around the protection of labour rights for models in the industry, the organisation, fronted by Sara Ziff, has enabled initiatives that aid in supporting safer and respectful workplaces.

It most recently facilitated the representation of a number of models, including Carré Otis, Jill Dodd and Emily Mott, who provided testimonies about the sexual abuse they faced in the industry. The CFDA, who affirmed its support of the organisation, said: “We are extremely pleased to honour the Model Alliance”.