Chanel: Sarah Weisz-Pirel to lead fashion communications
Chanel has announced the appointment of Sarah Weisz-Pirel as director of fashion communications, effective since September 2025. The appointment was announced on October 21, 2025, by Vdcommunication.
Sarah Weisz-Pirel holds a master's degree in law and political science from Paris-Nanterre University (2002) and another in public law and political science from Panthéon-Assas University (2001). She has extensive experience in sensitive and corporate communications. Weisz-Pirel has been with Chanel since 2016, serving as head of sensitive communications. Previously, she held director-level 'crisis and risk' positions at Edelman from 2012 to 2015 and began her career as a freelance journalist for publications including France Soir and Marianne.
Significance of the appointment
Weisz-Pirel's promotion comes at a key moment for Chanel as the house strengthens its content strategy, social responsibility, and overall brand consistency.
As director of fashion communications, she will be responsible for leading communications surrounding the collections, house codes, CSR commitments, and digital presence. This comes at a time when luxury brands are increasingly judged on their transparency and societal alignment.
This appointment certainly reflects Chanel's desire to align its creative strategy, brand values, and corporate voice. Internally, the decision to promote a professional with a 'risk/crisis' background shows that the house is anticipating external challenges. These include regulation, reputation, and sustainability, as much as purely creative ones.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
