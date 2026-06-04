Charles Tyrwhitt promotes COO to managing director

British shirt maker Charles Tyrwhitt has promoted its chief operating officer, Rebecca Howat, to the role of managing director.

Howat has been with the heritage retailer for over 12 years, having first joined in 2013 as head of merchandising before working her way up through positions spanning supply chain and logistics. She then became chief operating officer in 2023.

Her promotion was confirmed by the company to Retail Week, to which Luke Kingsnorth, CEO of the brand’s parent company Bectin, said that Howat “knows Charles Tyrwhitt inside out”.

Kingsnorth added that Howat “brings huge commercial and operational experience, and has a real understanding of what it takes to lead the business”.

Howat’s new role comes after a broader leadership shakeup at Bectin, with Kingsnorth’s own title shifting from chief executive of Charles Tyrwhitt to head of the group itself.

According to filings with Companies House, Bectin’s group turnover rose 5 percent to 637 million pounds for the year to August 2, 2025. While Charles Tyrwhitt’s profit doubled to 42.8 million pounds, its sister retailer, The White Company, saw profits drop to 2.2 million pounds.