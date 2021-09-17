Chico’s appoints Patrick Guido as chief financial officer

Chico’s FAS, Inc. has announced that Patrick J. Guido has been appointed chief financial officer of the company, effective September 20, 2021. Guido, the company said in a statement, will report directly to Molly Langenstein, chief executive officer and president of Chico’s FAS.

The company added that Guido has more than 20 years of finance and operations experience and has held numerous executive leadership roles at premier retail and consumer companies. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S.

“PJ is a highly accomplished finance executive with deep knowledge of the retail industry and a proven track record guiding companies through significant growth periods,” said Molly Langenstein.

Prior to this position, Guido served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of lululemon athletica inc.

“I am incredibly excited to join Chico’s team and leverage my industry experience to continue strengthening the company’s financial and operational performance,” Guido added.

In connection with Guido’s appointment, David Oliver, who has served as Interim chief financial officer since February 2020, has been reappointed to his prior role of senior vice president finance – controller and chief accounting officer.