Children’s footwear brand Start-Rite names new CEO

Children’s footwear brand Start-Rite has named Hugo Adams as its new CEO, effective April 19.

Adams joins from organic children’s clothing brand Frugi, where he was CEO since 2018.

Prior to Frugi, he was chief of staff to Marc Bolland at Marks & Spencer and executive board director at Superdry.

“Coming from a purpose-led business, I understand the values that are important to consumers and parents today,” Adams said in a statement. “I feel privileged at being entrusted with driving forward this established British family brand to a digitally sophisticated consumer and feel motivated to deliver insight and business strategy to secure its success for many years to come.”

Adams will replace Kate Tansley, who was appointed to the helm of Start-Rite in 2019, but is stepping into a non-executive position due to health reasons.

“We received an incredibly high calibre of candidates for the role and put great emphasis on finding someone who would understand the purpose at the heart of the Start-Rite brand and the strong heritage in which it is built upon,” said outgoing CEO Tansley. “We consider Hugo as a great fit for our culture.”

Chairman Peter Lamble said: “Start-Rite has been through significant change over the last few years and Kate steered us through the pandemic so that we emerge stronger, bolder and ambitious for the future. We look forward to welcoming Hugo and the inspirational leadership and fresh thinking that he will bring to the business.”