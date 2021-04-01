Childrenswear brand Hanna Andersson names new CEO

Premium childrenswear brand Hanna Andersson has named Sally Pofcher as its new CEO.

An industry veteran, Pofcher has over 20 years of expertise in digital consumer knowledge, brand building, and retail experience.

She most recently served as an operating partner at consumer growth private equity firm L Catterton, where she advised on deal evaluation and portfolio company performance in the Growth Fund. L Catterton acquired Hanna Andersson back in 2016.

Earlier in her career, Andersson held positions as senior vice president of strategy and business development at Gap, and as board chairman and CEO at PaperSource.

Andersson has also been a board member for companies including Sweaty Betty and Cover FX.

“The founding principles of Hanna Andersson were ahead of their time, and are still exactly right for this moment,” said Pofcher in a release. “As CEO, I am excited to share this brand with a new generation of diverse parents and families, and more fully express our brand spirit through storytelling and product innovations that continue to deliver inspiring prints and silhouettes while drawing on more sustainable sources.”

Additionally, the company has appointed former Nike vice-president Pamela Neferkara to its board as an independent director. The brand said Neferkara “will be a strong thought-partner on opportunities to improve the digital/e-commerce customer experience, as well as on perpetuating the brand's DE&I values, particularly as they bring on new talent”.