Chirag Patel: the trustee reshaping Pentland's family empire

Chirag Patel became chief executive officer of Pentland Brands on January 1, 2021, inheriting a portfolio built around swimming pools, gyms, rugby pitches and the great outdoors at the precise moment a pandemic had closed most of them. A year into the job, asked what he had learned, he did not reach for a growth metric. He reached for a distinction. There was endurance, which "can sustain us through short periods of adversity," he reflected, and then there was "true resilience, which comes from rest and being able to switch off."

It is a revealing answer from a man who is neither the founder of the company he runs nor a member of the family that owns it. Patel is a professional operator entrusted with a near-century-old brand house, and the balance of ambition and patience defines a tenure spent steadying, simplifying and quietly rewiring one of Britain's best-known sportswear groups.

From data to the dugout

Patel's route into fashion was indirect. Before Pentland he held sales and marketing roles at the market intelligence firm Datamonitor and the fitness equipment company Power Plate International, environments built on data and measurable outcomes rather than seasonal instinct. He took a master of business administration (MBA) from Cardiff University, an early lean toward strategy over design.

He joined Pentland in 2011 as global vice president of marketing and product for Mitre, the group's heritage football brand, and became managing director of Mitre in 2013. That gave him profit-and-loss ownership of an established name in a crowded category before his remit widened, with a move to Lacoste Chaussures in 2014 as global vice president of product and marketing, then onto the group's executive team.

The long apprenticeship

Patel's ascent was deliberate rather than sudden. He joined the Pentland Brands executive team in the mid-2010s as a strategy and portfolio director, leading the investment in US sneaker brand SeaVees and the footwear joint venture with the Lacoste group. He was appointed chief operating officer in early 2018, taking ownership of the operating model and governance, and on arrival set out a familiar ambition: to "build our great portfolio of active and footwear brands."

He later became deputy chief executive officer, the role he held immediately before succeeding Andy Long, who moved to parent company Pentland Group. His first test was immediate: integrating the newly licensed Speedo North America business during lockdown, an achievement he said left him "humbled," completed "almost entirely remotely."

That first year was not merely survival. Sales held up across all three regions, with Endura and Berghaus thriving as consumers turned to cycling and the outdoors. ellesse delivered what Pentland billed as the world's first shoppable livestream concert with TikTok, drawing 2.20 billion impressions, while athletes in Speedo suits took 60 percent of gold medals and every individual world record at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

One global business

Patel's organising idea is deceptively plain: run Pentland as one global business rather than a federation of semi-independent brands. In practice that has meant concentrating capability where it is strongest and consolidating the group's London teams into a single hub near Farringdon, which he called "a world-class space in the beating heart of London." The flip side, announced in 2023, was the removal of roughly 90 roles, the uncomfortable arithmetic of a leaner model.

He pairs this with a preference for speed, encouraging teams to test disruptive ideas inside a heritage company, a habit he has also brought to an advisory role with the Confederation of British Industry on agile working. When inflation squeezed his markets, his instinct was operational: to "be sharper in our business operations" and sharpen forecasting against "what's happening around us."

Positive business as a second bottom line

The most distinctive feature of Patel's strategy is that he treats social and environmental performance as a measure of success on a par with profit. "For us, success is measured from both a financial perspective and against our 100-1-0 positive business targets," he has said. Launched in November 2021, the framework commits the company by its 2032 centenary to help 100 million consumers live active, sustainable lifestyles, improve the lives of one million people in its communities, and reach net zero through a 90 percent cut in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

These are not decorative goals. Pentland restructured its annual bonus so that payouts trigger only once positive business targets are met, regardless of sales and profit. The proof points are tangible: Berghaus became the first brand in the portfolio to win B Corp status and repaired around 15,000 items in 2023 through its free Repairhaus service, while a partnership with the platform Segura advanced supply chain traceability. By the end of 2023, Patel reported, the company had helped 34 million consumers live healthier lives and improved 298,000 lives in its communities.

Brands that make life better

For all the strategy, Patel keeps returning to a simpler purpose: "pioneering brands that make life better." The portfolio under him has leaned into product and culture in equal measure, from Speedo's Fastskin racing suits to Canterbury's rugby boots and Endura's push into mountain biking footwear, and he has named the next frontiers plainly, pointing to "Speedo in China, Endura in the US and Berghaus in Germany."

Recent moves show a willingness to reshape relationships when the economics change. In 2025 Lacoste bought out Pentland's 50 percent stake in their footwear joint venture, taking full control, while in July Pentland signed an exclusive licence handing the US rights for ellesse to The Iconic Brand Corporation, which will design, produce and market it stateside from spring 2026. Early in 2026 the group named a new president for the Americas and deepened a supply chain partnership with Maersk to support North American expansion. The throughline is editing as much as accumulation, fitting an owner measuring returns across generations.

In the news

Patel is a familiar name in trade media without being a public personality, appearing regularly in Drapers, SGB Media, Retail Week and FashionNetwork around strategy, leadership and sustainability. He rarely courts mainstream attention.

The most sensitive coverage of his tenure concerns the 2023 reorganisation and the redundancies that came with it, handled by the trade press as a business decision rather than a scandal. There is no significant controversy attached to his name. He is content to let the brands speak louder than he does.

The personal ledger

Patel's outside commitments mirror the values he states inside the business. He is a trustee of the UK charity In Kind Direct, which redistributes consumer goods to people in need, an ambassador for Retail Week's 'Be Inspired' programme championing women in retail leadership, and has backed a mentoring scheme for young people from Black, Asian, minority ethnic and underserved communities.

The most personal note he has struck publicly concerns sustainability of a different kind. Reflecting on the pandemic, he argued that always-on technology had blurred work and home, and that "creating a culture where our people are able to do other things that matter to them has never been more important." The same conviction runs through his business language: "Behind our brands are our people," he has said, "our biggest asset." It surfaces in company action too: in June 2026 Pentland partnered with Graduate Fashion Week, hosting its own careers space for students and graduates.

Ask Patel what unlocks growth and he starts not with markets or margins but with the people who make the products and the brands they build, the two things he believes outlast any economic cycle. For a custodian of a family enterprise designed to outlive any single chief executive, it is a fitting way to keep score.