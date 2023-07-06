Chloé confirms departure of creative director Gabriela Hearst

Chloé has confirmed that its creative director Gabriela Hearst will be stepping down from her position after three years at the helm of the luxury French fashion house.

The announcement puts to bed rumours that have been circulating since early June, when it had been initially speculated that the brand’s spring/summer 2024 collection, scheduled to exhibit during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, was to be Hearst’s last.

During her time at Chloé, Hearst was credited with playing “an instrumental and key role” in driving the brand’s ongoing transformation into a “mission-driven company”, while also overseeing “a period of sustained growth”.

In a release announcing Hearst’s departure, Riccardo Bellini, president and CEO of Chloé, said: “Gabriela has brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloé, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our Maison.

“I would like to warmly thank her for bringing so much of herself to this mission – her passion, drive and values, and for her unwavering commitment to supporting the Maison’s meaningful progression in shaping a more responsible future, true to the legacy of our founder.

“I look forward to the presentation of the spring/summer 2024 collection as the culmination of her Chloé journey, which will be a celebration of joy and creativity. I wish her much success and happiness as she focuses on her next creative endeavour.”

Hearst’s last collection to be SS24 during Paris Fashion Week

In her own statement, Hearst also expressed her gratitude to Richemont-owned Chloé, a house that she said she had “always loved so dearly”.

She voiced her thanks to Bellini and Philippe Fortunato, CEO of Richemont Fashion & Accessories, as well as the luxury group’s CEO Jermone Lambert and chairman Johann Rupert.

Her statement continued: “Very few houses have such a history of strong female leaders who have each made their unique contribution to the Maison, under the inspirational legacy of its founder Gaby Aghion.

“I represent a standard for quality that has no space for compromise and I believe in honouring the interconnectivity that we all belong to. I feel empowered and excited about the work done at Chloé and moreover, to leave a clear message that a woman can do it all and have fun while at it.”

Hearst’s last collection for Chloé will take place September 28 during Paris Fashion Week.