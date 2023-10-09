Chloé names Chemena Kamali creative director

Luxury fashion house Chloé has announced the successor to Gabriela Hearst, revealing that German-born designer Chemena Kamali is to now take on the creative director role.

The Central Saint Martins graduate began her career working at the brand alongside Phoebe Philo, who had previously led Chloé in the helm position, and later rejoined the company as design director for Clare Waight Keller in 2013.

From 2016, Kamali had also most recently served as women’s ready to wear design director for Saint Laurent, alongside Anthony Vaccarello.

In a release, the president and CEO of Chloé, Riccardo Bellini, welcomed Kamali to the house, adding: “Her extraordinary creative talent, extensive experience and unique connection with the brand’s legacy and values make her a natural choice for the Maison.

“Chemena’s vision, inspired by her love for the brand, will truly celebrate Chloé’s unique DNA. Chemena is both the creative director of Chloé and the embodiment of the Chloé spirit. I am excited to see her vision come to life.”

First pre-collection due January 2024

Kamali is set to present her first pre-collection for Chloé in Paris in January 2024, which will be followed by an autumn/winter 2024 collection as part of Paris Fashion Week in February 2024.

The designer further expressed her excitement to return to the brand, stating: “My heart has always been Chloé’s. It has been since I stepped through its doors more than 20 years ago. Returning feels natural and very personal.

“I am extremely honoured to be taking on this role and to be building on the vision that Gaby Aghion and Karl Lagerfeld defined early in the Maison’s history.

“I hope to capture the emotional connection and spirit of Chloé for today. I am very grateful to Riccardo Bellini, Philippe Fortunato and Johann Rupert for this opportunity and their trust.”