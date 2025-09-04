Chloé sustainability executive departs

The chief sustainability officer of French luxury house Chloé has exited her position. Aude Vergne announced her departure on LinkedIn, where she said she was “ready to take on new challenges”.

In her post, Vergne thanked Chloé’s former president Geoffroy de La Bourdonnaye, former CEO Riccardo Bellini and current CEO Laurent Malecaze for their trust. “I’m extremely grateful for the projects I had the chance to lead and for all the amazing people I met along the way,” she noted.

Vergne joined Chloé in 2016, initially taking on the role of fragrance, eyewear and business development director. She later was appointed the dual position of sustainability director and licences director before becoming chief sustainability officer in October 2021.

During her time at the label, Vergne oversaw the brand’s initial B Corp certification in 2021 as well as its recertification in 2024, at which point it had increased its B Corp score by 14 percent.

Her final initiative under Chloé was her participation in the French programme ‘Congé Solidaire/Mission Solidaire’, which enables employees or citizens to volunteer with an NGO during their time off. During this period, Vergne was involved in training the managers of a reforestation initiative in Madagascar, Project Diabe, in communication, leadership and project management.