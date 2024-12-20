Chris Quinn to assume CEO role at Shoes For Crews

Shoes For Crews, provider of slip-resistant safety footwear solutions, has announced that Chris Quinn will assume the role of chief executive officer beginning on January 1, 2025.

Quinn, the company said in a release, is an accomplished executive experienced in the retail, e-commerce, footwear, and apparel industries who has served as a director of Shoes For Crews since August 2024.

"Entering the new year with our talented new board, we'll continue to innovate in the slip-resistant and safety footwear space. Over the company's first 40 years we've really fine-tuned our purposeful design and proprietary technology and I'm looking forward to continuing to lead the industry in groundbreaking solutions for a wide range of use cases, from inside the kitchen to out in the field," said Chris Quinn.

The company added that as part of the leadership transition, Donald Watros will be retiring from the CEO role effective December 31, 2024, but will remain as a senior advisor to the company.

"From a long list of technology innovations to completely restructuring the business, we have logged a great number of successes. I'm looking forward to handing the baton to my trusted successor, Chris, who will no doubt stack on more wins onto our growing list," added Watros.

Prior to Shoes For Crews, Quinn was CEO of iDesign, a global houseware company that brings innovation and organization to homes nationwide. He was formerly president and CEO of Step2 Company, a toy and outdoor goods manufacturer that was sold to Aterian Investment Partners.

Quinn also served as the executive vice president of sales & retail at New Balance, where he was promoted to P&L Leader for North America. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at Procter & Gamble as well as the Clorox Company.