Christian Juul Nielsen is Hervé Léger’s new creative director

French label Hervé Léger has a new creative director: Christian Juul Nielsen, who also holds the same role at womenswear brand Land of Distraction. According to Nielsen’s Linkedin profile, he will divide himself between the two companies.

Founded in the 1980’s, Hervé Léger is best known for its bandage dresses. The brand changed hands twice last year: it used to be part of BCBG Max Azria’s portfolio, but the struggling company sold it to Marquee Brands amidst its bankruptcy proceedings. Then, the Authentic Brands Group acquired Hervé Léger from Marquee Brands a few months later.

Nielsen’s previous experiences include the roles of Design Director at Oscar de la Renta and Senior Designer Womenswear at Christian Dior.