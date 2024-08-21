Christopher Douglas to join Mister Spex as chief restructuring officer

Mister Spex has announced the appointment of Christopher Douglas as chief restructuring officer.

The company said in a release that the newly established role will be pivotal in executing the recently unveiled transformation and restructuring program - ‘SpexFocus’, which aims to enhance profitability and ensure sustainable cash generation in the medium term.

Beginning September 1, 2024, Douglas will oversee the management of restructuring projects, review the cost base, and optimise operational processes.

Commenting on the new appointment, Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, chairman of the company’s management board and CFO of Mister Spex, stated: "With his extensive experience and strategic insight, Christopher Douglas will be instrumental in advancing and enhancing the efficiency of our company. His role will be crucial in our 'SpexFocus' transformation and restructuring program."

Douglas, Mister Spex added, brings extensive expertise in corporate development, restructuring, corporate governance, and financial management. He has held several roles in portfolio support for the Büll family, a major shareholder based in Hamburg. During this time, he was responsible for the strategic and operational development of the B&L Group and served as managing director and CFO for the family’s hotel division.

His career also includes senior positions at POSSEHL Mittelstandsbeteiligungen, where he served as head of portfolio management, leading the strategic realignment and restructuring of the portfolio companies, and held managing director roles in two subsidiaries.

"The company is currently in a phase of strategic evolution, where targeted initiatives can strengthen Mister Spex’s market position. The optimization and restructuring of Mister Spex is a significant challenge that I approach with both respect and great confidence," added Douglas.

Douglas began his career as a consultant at Barkawi Management Consultants, specialising in operational restructuring.