Circle Economy Foundation names Ivonne Bojoh as new CEO

Circle Economy Foundation has announced that Ivonne Bojoh, the current chief operating officer (COO) and director of digital, will assume the role of CEO, succeeding Martijn Lopes Cardozo.

Commenting on the leadership transition, the company’s founder and chairman Robert-Jan van Ogtrop said: “Ivonne is the right person to lead the Circle Economy Foundation to deliver impact at scale. I thank Martijn for his leadership, initially as a supervisory board member and subsequently as CEO during the last four years.”

The company said in a release that Martijn Lopes Cardozo, who has served as CEO for four years, will continue as a senior advisor while exploring new opportunities outside the organisation.

“I have witnessed Ivonne operate in the last three years, and with her deep sense of purpose combined with a can-do mentality and bias to action, she is the right person to head up the organisation going forward,” added Martijn Lopes Cardozo.

Ivonne Bojoh, the company added, has a distinguished career, spanning professional services as partner and managing director of The Valley, a leading customer experience agency in Amsterdam and co-founder of a FinTech company in Singapore, scaling and transforming organisations.

Bojoh joined Circle Economy in 2020 as director of digital and was promoted to COO in 2022, demonstrating her commitment to the organisation's mission and ability to drive impactful change.

Commenting on her new responsibility as CEO, Bojoh said: “Today, we see wide adoption of circularity principles, and with that comes a shift for us to provide the “how” in addition to the “why”. Circle Economy Foundation is uniquely positioned to do just that. I look forward to leading the organisation and accelerating our impact to achieve our goal of doubling global circularity by 2032.”