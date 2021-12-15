Claire’s announces chief marketing officer

Claire’s has announced the appointment of Kristin Patrick as its chief marketing officer.

Patrick, who until recently was the CMO of PepsiCo, will be in charge of marketing including consumer insights, analytics, brand and business strategy, creative vision and omnichannel media. She will report to Claire’s chief executive officer, Ryan Vero.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristin to our visionary management team, bringing her boundary-breaking marketing expertise to Claire’s to inspire customers to experiment with self-expression,” said Vero.

Helming the newest Claire’s campaign, Be the Most Festive, Patrick has begun her role in the brand’s evolution into an omnichannel category leader, strengthening its global footprint and digital experience.

The campaign and multimedia concept, which is the brand’s first, Claire’s has released a series of videos, evoking a world that is “powered by the imaginations of Gen-Z.”

“Claire’s has a powerful legacy that transcends generations, and I’m excited to unleash a new Claire’s, empowering our customers to explore and celebrate who they are through the best of our brand and deliver on experiences which ignite their imagination around limitless possibilities,” said Patrick.