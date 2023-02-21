Clarks taps Set Free Richardson as creative specialist

Footwear retailer Clarks has announced the appointment of Set Free Richardson to the role of Clarks Originals creative specialist.

In the multifaceted position, Richardson has been tasked with executing various creative projects, producing live events and acting as an ambassador and conduit to different cultures and areas, with a particular focus on music and art.

His appointment builds on the duo’s already established relationship, with Richardson having previously worked with Clarks on a basketball-inspired collaboration in the past – seeing the release of Clarks Originals Wallabee collection for Art Basel Miami.

In a release, Richardson said: “It’s not often you get the opportunity to work with a brand that you’re truly a real fan of.

“Working with the Clarks team feels like working with family, there’s a mutual trust and belief in my creative vision which I truly appreciate. The partnership so far has been great, and we’re only just getting started.”

The brand’s chief marketing and digital officer, Tara McRae added: “Working hand in hand with Free on our now multi award-winning Clarks and New York short film was a triumphant experience, and the start of a working relationship that we felt could only go from strength to strength.

“We already have lots lined up with Free for the coming year and I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together.”