Clay Dean appointed Chief Innovation Officer at Under Armour

Under Armour has appointed Clay Dean as the company’s Chief Innovation Officer. The company said, Dean will be responsible for driving Under Armour's global vision and strategy for Innovation, and cross-functional collaboration with its internal design, marketing, product, and category management teams. Based out of the company's global headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland, he will report to Kevin Haley, President, category management and innovation.

"Clay brings a unique perspective to Under Armour and deep roots in design, manufacturing and innovation that will be critical in guiding how we make and deliver products now and in the future," said Haley in a media release, adding, "At Under Armour, a relentless pursuit of innovation is at the core of everything we do. Adding Clay's proven expertise further validates our commitment to meaningfully advance our ability to bring category-defining products and technology to our consumers."

Dean joins Under Armour after more than twenty years of experience at General Motors (GM), most recently leading GM's global advanced design organization. The company added that his extensive design portfolio includes leading the strategic creative vision for several of GM's concept cars, serving as the chief designer that produced the Hummer H2, H2 SUT and H3 programs, exploring GM's future mobility solutions, as well as collaborating on athletic footwear projects with a major brand.

Picture:Under Armour website