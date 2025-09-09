Close friends and family bid farewell to fashion designer Armani

A small circle of family members, friends and close colleagues bid farewell to the Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani at a memorial service. The private ceremony took place at the church in the small village of Rivalta, near his birthplace of Piacenza in northern Italy. Armani’s life and business partner, Leo Dell'Orco, his sister, nieces and nephew were among the attendees.

Armani died last Thursday at the age of 91. Over the weekend, thousands paid their respects at the fashion designer’s coffin, which lay in state at the Armani headquarters in Milan. Italian celebrities such as fashion designer Donatella Versace, Fiat heir John Elkann and composer Ludovico Einaudi were also present.

Rivalta was closed to tourists and visitors for several hours before the memorial service. As the coffin was driven to the church in the afternoon, people gathered at the roadside and applauded.

Out of respect for his life’s work, all Armani stores closed from 3pm GMT for the rest of the day. The multi-billion pound company has more than 600 boutiques around the world. A sign outside a branch on Königsallee in Düsseldorf read: “In memory of Mr Armani, the group’s stores will remain closed today, 8 September 2025, from 3pm GMT until the end of the day, on the occasion of his funeral.”