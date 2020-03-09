Coach CEO to leave brand while Tapestry CEO remains

Shifts are happening among the top positions at Tapestry, the fashion company that owns the Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman brands. Despite the shuffle, the company announced that its chief executive officer Jide Zeitlin will remain in the role for at least three years, according to a press release from the company. The company also announced that Joshua Schulman, Coach’s chief executive officer and brand president, will depart the organization after a transition period.

As Tapestry searches for Coach’s next CEO Zeitlin will be directly overseeing Coach’s operations and strategy. In the interim role of overseeing Coach, he will focus on “product, market, and strategy” while also looking into other growth opportunities for Tapestry, such as bringing back Kate Spade’s novelty products and growing Coach’s footwear offerings.

“Since becoming CEO, I have had the opportunity to immerse myself in the company, including leading an in-depth review of the brands and businesses,” Zeitlin shared in the announcement. “Over the next several years, I will continue to work with our world-class teams to sharpen our focus on execution while driving our evolution to being a truly consumer-centric and data-driven organization, which we ensure we deliver on the full potential of our portfolio and enhance returns for all stakeholders.”

Zeitlin took the reins of Tapestry in September 2019, when he assumed the position of the company’s CEO after Victor Luis.