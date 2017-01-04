Coach names Kevin Wills as new Chief Financial Officer

Coach has announced the appointment of Kevin G. Wills as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2017. Wills joins Coach from AlixPartners LLP, a global business advisory firm, where he has served as MD and chief financial officer since March 2014. At AlixPartners, he was responsible for all financial management, capital restructuring and mergers and acquisitions.

“Kevin brings nearly 30 years of broad-based and relevant retail and finance experience to Coach. His expertise and strong operational track record make him a valuable addition to the leadership team,” said Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Coach in the company announcement, adding, “As we continue to execute our transformation plan, I have confidence that in Kevin we are adding a proven strategic business partner who will be an important part of Coach’s next chapter of growth as a multi-brand company.”

Prior to AlixPartners, Wills was Executive VP and chief financial officer of Saks Incorporated, owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks.com and Off 5th franchises, where he worked for nearly 16 years in various finance, strategic-planning, administration and operations positions. He also played an instrumental role in Saks’ sale to Hudson’s Bay Company.

Before joining Saks, Wills served as VP and controller for Tennessee Valley Authority, an energy producer. He started his career in 1988 as a business assurance manager for Coopers and Lybrand (now known as PwC). In addition, Wills is currently Chairman of the Board of Healthways, where he has been a director since 2012.

Wills replaces Jane Nielsen, who departed from Coach in August 2016. Andrea Shaw Resnick, who has held the position of interim CFO since that time, will continue as Global Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Picture:Coach