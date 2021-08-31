Coach parent Tapestry appoints new board member

New York-based luxury fashion group Tapestry has named Johanna W. Faber as its new board member.

Faber has nearly 30 years of experience in consumer goods and retail, and is currently the president of global foods and refreshment at Unilever PLC. Earlier in her career, she was chief e-commerce and innovation officer at Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat hailed Faber’s “proven track record of growth” in consumer goods, retail and e-commerce, and described her as a “recognized brand builder, innovator and champion for sustainability and diversity”.

“We are confident that her knowledge and perspective will prove valuable to us as we continue to execute our people-centered and purpose-led strategy while fueling long-term growth and profitability across our portfolio of brands,” Crevoiserat said in a release.

The appointment brings the membership of the Tapestry board to 11, including 10 independent directors.

Faber commented: “I’m excited to be joining the board of directors of Tapestry, a company with three powerful global brands with deep connections to consumers and a commitment to people and purpose.

“I look forward to supporting the organization as it focuses on strengthening its platform to drive brand growth while driving positive change for people, planet and community.”